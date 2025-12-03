How to solve orb puzzle in Destiny 2 Fire and Ice, and claim Praxic Blade (Lightsaber)

Since 1977 we have been able to indulge ourselves in fantastic world of Star Wars. This franchise has left an unprecedented imprint on our culture and it’s probably one of the most recognizable science fiction universes ever created. It inspired other productions, or at least parts of them, like, for example, Renegades expansion for Destiny 2. Of course, an SW themed DLC wouldn’t be complete without introducing the iconic lightsaber in some form, and Renegades also delivers on that front. However, getting Praxic Blade will require solving an orb puzzle during Fire and Ice mission. This can be quite daunting task, so here you will find guidance on how to obtain this cold (?) weapon.

How to solve orb puzzle in Destiny 2 Fire and Ice

Bungie, the studio responsible for creating the original Halo, has been going through many changes recently. Its previous CEO departed not long ago, and they shift their workforce towards their new / old franchise, Marathon, whose development goes all but smoothly. However, they do not forget about one of their most successful works – Destiny 2. Renegades expansion allows to feel like Luke Skywalker and wield a “lightsaber,” called Praxic Blade in this universe. Obtaining it requires finishing Fire and Ice quest, though, featuring confusing orb puzzles on the way.

The mission that will grant you the Praxic Blade is comprised mostly of platforming sections, however, at some point you will reach an arena where you will notice 4 orbs in the air – 2 black (Blight of Darkness) and 2 white ones (Blight of Light). Your task is to make them grow equally. To do that, you have to kill Cleaved Centurion enemies that are constantly spawning on the battlefield. There are two types of them – Taken and Imperium. The sequence in which you dispose of them makes a huge difference and depending on it, different kinds of energy will drop.

The general rules of the puzzle are as follows:

Defeating 2 Centurions of the same kind will grant you Paired Energy, which fuels Blights of Light (white orbs) Getting rid of a Taken and then an Imperium (or the other way around) will make them drop Opposite Energy, which can make Blights of Darkness (black orbs) grow. The Blights (large orbs) must grow in balance in pairs. This means that you need to alternate your Energy balls throws between two Blights. As soon as the difference between them is greater than 2, they will reset the puzzle making you start again. Keep track of information in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It will notice you when the orbs are off balance.

How to solve the orb puzzle during the Disciple of Harrow boss fight in Destiny 2

After fueling both blights, you will be able to continue with your quest, yet that’s not the end of the ball play. During a duel with Disciple of Harrow, when you get him to his last life bar, you will have to repeat your Blight growing game, although this time it has a slightly different spin. If you want to generate Energy, you must trigger spawning both types of enemies on your own. To achieve this, it is required to interact with Balanced Octant (triangular stones) floating above the arena. You can get to them by jumping on the levitating stone blocks. Using the Octants will spawn corresponding foes for you to slaughter and obtain the Energy to feed the Blights. Besides that, the rules are exactly the same as what you have encountered in the previous puzzle.

With that done and Fire and Ice quest completed, you will be able to get your desired, Exotic weapon – Praxic Blade. However, Renegades offers a lot more Star Wars related content and references. Can you spot them all? Have fun!