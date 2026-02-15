Huge Marvel Adventures mod now with new superheroes, including Sentry

Released in 2005, the tactical RTS Freedom Force vs. The Third Reich is now a largely forgotten title, which is unfortunate, as it remains one of the best superhero games in history and has aged remarkably well. The game also became the foundation for a number of interesting mods. We’re bringing it up because one of the most important of them, Marvel Adventures, has just received a new version.

As the name suggests, the mod is a total conversion that transports the action into the universe known from comicbooks published by Marvel. The project is absolutely massive. It offers as many as ten story-driven campaigns centered around, among others, the adventures of the X-Men, the Avengers, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

Marvel Adventures – download the mod from our FTP (the authors granted us permission to host a mirror)

During these adventures, just like in Freedom Force vs. The Third Reich, the player commands a small team of superheroes. In total, the mod features over three hundred characters, each with unique special abilities. On top of that, it includes excellently designed missions and detailed maps that recreate many locations known from the comics.

The latest version of Marvel Adventures is numbered 2.6. The update adds new heroes (including Sentry, Apollo, and Fat Cobra) as well as new enemies (such as Hela and Ammo). Many previously available heroes have gained new abilities and combo options. The graphics have also been improved and several technical bugs have been fixed.

It is also worth mentioning that the same modding team has developed other large-scale mods for the game, such as Ghostbusters: Trick or Terror and Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power!. If you do not own the full version of Freedom Force vs. The Third Reich, it is worth taking advantage of the current Steam promotion, under which the game can be purchased for just $1,24 , a 75% discount off the standard price.