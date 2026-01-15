„Remember, we didn't want this.” The dream of Bully Online is over. The project has been killed, and the trail leads to Rockstar

Rockstar is known for not being a big fan of mods, unless they can make some money off them. The latest victim of this approach is Bully Online, a modification that added a multiplayer mode to the classic 2006 game.

The server hosting Bully Online was shut down just a month after its launch. On the mod's official Discord, its creators announced that they are ceasing further work on the project. Furthermore, the source code was deleted, and all gameplay data and user information will be removed. Videos of Bully Online have also disappeared from the official YouTube channel, and the official website has stopped working.

The modders didn't say why they made this decision, but it's pretty much a sure thing that they were forced into it by threats from lawyers working for Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive. The project leader, YouTuber Swegta, promised to soon release a video explaining exactly what happened. For now, the creators have only stated:

Remember, we didn't want this.

Multiplayer in the style of GTA Online

To recap, the mod introduced a multiplayer mode to Bully in the style of GTA Online. Players could enjoy a sandbox open world, controlling one of many available characters. You could compete or team up with other players, and the game was spiced up with lots of challenges and mini-games, like shootouts or races.

The end of the project is saddening. Bully is a 19-year-old game, and the fact that a small group of players could enjoy their own multiplayer mode in this title is hardly a threat to the profits of Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive.