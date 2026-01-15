„Remember, we didn't want this.” The dream of Bully Online is over. The project has been killed, and the trail leads to Rockstar

The Bully Online mod is the latest fan project killed off by Rockstar Games studio and Take-Two Interactive.
Rockstar is known for not being a big fan of mods, unless they can make some money off them. The latest victim of this approach is Bully Online, a modification that added a multiplayer mode to the classic 2006 game.
The modders didn't say why they made this decision, but it's pretty much a sure thing that they were forced into it by threats from lawyers working for Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive. The project leader, YouTuber Swegta, promised to soon release a video explaining exactly what happened. For now, the creators have only stated:
Remember, we didn't want this.
To recap, the mod introduced a multiplayer mode to Bully in the style of GTA Online. Players could enjoy a sandbox open world, controlling one of many available characters. You could compete or team up with other players, and the game was spiced up with lots of challenges and mini-games, like shootouts or races.
The end of the project is saddening. Bully is a 19-year-old game, and the fact that a small group of players could enjoy their own multiplayer mode in this title is hardly a threat to the profits of Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive.
YAMP for GTA 5 also failed
Bully Online is not the only abandoned project. Take-Two Interactive's lawyers also forced the cancellation of the YAMP mod for Grand Theft Auto V. It offered an alternative to the popular FiveM.
In this case, it was definitely all about the money. A few years back, Rockstar took over the creators of FiveM, and just yesterday, we talked about them launching an official paid mod store for the project.
Author: Adrian Werner
