Butcher's Summit, an impressive free diselpunk FPS, has been released

For several years now, the TrenchWork modding team has been working on a large project called TrenchFoot. It is a shooter built on the GZDoom engine that will take players into an intriguing original universe combining futuristic elements with a dieselpunk atmosphere and the Cthulhu mythos.

The production is extremely ambitious, so it comes as no surprise that development is progressing slowly. To make the wait for the release more enjoyable, the creators decided to occasionally release standalone adventures set in this universe. The first of these was CountryCide, released in 2022. Now it has been joined by a second story entitled Butcher’s Summit.

This is a completely standalone modification, so in practice it is essentially a small free game. From a narrative standpoint, it acts as a prequel to TrenchFoot and tells the story of a unit of fanatical Templars serving a galactic empire who launch an attack on heretical forces in the Vosnian Mountains, attempting to destroy an anti-aircraft battery located there. Initially, our heroes gain the upper hand, but after a while the enemies begin to put up fierce resistance. Our troops become separated, and the final outcome of the entire operation will depend on our protagonist.

Butcher’s Summit offers a campaign consisting of three large maps, which should take you about two hours to complete. The game is built on the foundations of Doom II (GZDoom was created to enhance the technological base of the first two entries in the series), but it is a total conversion, meaning the authors replaced literally everything, including weapons, objects, and enemies. The gameplay has also been heavily reworked, and the whole experience presents an excellent visual level, reminiscent of modern commercial boomer shooters.