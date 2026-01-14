They used to ban them, now they make money on them. Rockstar opens Cfx Marketplace with paid and free mods

The official mod store for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 has launched.
1
Rockstar Games has not been very mod-friendly until now. However, this has changed. The reason is simple – the team has decided to start monetizing modifications.
It's interesting to see how Rockstar Games' approach has evolved over time. In 2015, the team fought against FiveM, considering the ability to set up unofficial GTA 5 servers as an encouragement to piracy. As a result, the three main creators of the projects were banned.
In 2022, however, the studio changed its mind, allowing the hosting of servers based on FiveM and RedM, as long as they are non-commercial. The RP games got so popular that the creators ended up getting bought out, and now they've launched an official mod store for Rockstar.
1
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
„They get more hate than they deserve.” Josef Fares comes to EA's defense and points the finger at Sony and Nintendo
„I don't get you guys”. New Tower mode in Diablo 4 divides players
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy