They used to ban them, now they make money on them. Rockstar opens Cfx Marketplace with paid and free mods

The official mod store for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 has launched.

Rockstar Games has not been very mod-friendly until now. However, this has changed. The reason is simple – the team has decided to start monetizing modifications.

  1. An official site, marketplace.cfx.re, has just been launched, where mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are sold, specifically projects built on the FiveM and RedM platforms, which are used by various mods and roleplaying/RP servers they run on.
  2. The website is the result of work by the CFX.re group. This is a fan team that developed FiveM and RedM. In 2023, the creators were bought by Rockstar Games.
  3. At the time of writing this news, there are 323 projects available on marketplace.cfx.re, and only seventeen of them are free. The paid ones can be very expensive – the most costly is the Activities Bundle for Grand Theft Auto V, priced at $479.99, which includes a range of modifications with additional activities such as bowling or billiards. The most expensive single mod is the Theme Park DLC, which significantly expands the amusement park available in GTA 5.

It's interesting to see how Rockstar Games' approach has evolved over time. In 2015, the team fought against FiveM, considering the ability to set up unofficial GTA 5 servers as an encouragement to piracy. As a result, the three main creators of the projects were banned.

In 2022, however, the studio changed its mind, allowing the hosting of servers based on FiveM and RedM, as long as they are non-commercial. The RP games got so popular that the creators ended up getting bought out, and now they've launched an official mod store for Rockstar.

  1. marketplace.cfx.re - website
Grand Theft Auto V

September 17, 2013

PC PlayStation Xbox
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

