They used to ban them, now they make money on them. Rockstar opens Cfx Marketplace with paid and free mods

Rockstar Games has not been very mod-friendly until now. However, this has changed. The reason is simple – the team has decided to start monetizing modifications.

It's interesting to see how Rockstar Games' approach has evolved over time. In 2015, the team fought against FiveM, considering the ability to set up unofficial GTA 5 servers as an encouragement to piracy. As a result, the three main creators of the projects were banned.

In 2022, however, the studio changed its mind, allowing the hosting of servers based on FiveM and RedM, as long as they are non-commercial. The RP games got so popular that the creators ended up getting bought out, and now they've launched an official mod store for Rockstar.