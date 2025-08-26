„I don't want them to always play it safe.” PlayStation's failure in the live-service market showed Sony a few things that the company is already implementing

The unsuccessful launch of the Concord shooter didn't cause Sony to abandon its ambition to conquer the live-service market. On the contrary, the Japanese giant still believes that there is room in this segment for more successes like Helldivers 2, although it plans to act more cautiously in the future.

In an interview with the Financial Times, PlayStation Studios CEO, Hermen Hulst, admitted that the failure of Concord became a lesson for the entire company.

We put in place much more rigorous and more frequent testing. The advantage of every failure??is that people now understand how necessary" oversight is - stated Hulst (via 3DJugeos).

The new procedures are meant to catch design errors or a lack of clear identity before a game hits the market and suffers the fate of Concord. The game disappeared from the shops just under two weeks after its release, despite a long development process and huge costs.

Hulst emphasized that he doesn't intend to force studios to create safe projects. He emphasized that he's okay with taking risks and potential failures, as long as they are detected early and don't require a lot of money to fix.

I don't want teams to always play it safe, but I would like for us, when we fail, to fail early and cheaply - he explained, adding that the number of games-services is not as important as their quality and uniqueness.

In practice, this means that Sony is not giving up on this industry segment, but wants to avoid a situation where years of work and hundreds of millions of dollars result in a spectacular failure.