“I should have listened to her.” Jennifer Lawrence regrets starring in the science fiction movie that a friend warned her not to do

Jennifer Lawrence was once at the height of her fame, and we saw her in many high-profile films. At one point in her career, however, the actress disappeared for a year, explaining that she had to step back for a while because she had reached a point where she felt that her presence wasn’t pleasing to the audience, and she herself wasn’t satisfied with her career at the time and needed a break to look at everything from a distance.

The break came after the release of several weaker films – Passengers, Red Sparrow, and Dark Phoenix.

The actress herself cites Passengers as a failure in her career. In hindsight, she admitted that she made a mistake in taking on a science fiction project in which her character is awakened 90 years too early on her way to a colony 60 light-years from Earth.

But before she took part in the film, Jennifer Lawrence was warned by her friend Adele not to take on the project. And after some time, she admitted that she was right (via Sensacine).

Adele told me not to do it! She was like, “I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.” I should have listened to her.

Passengers had potential as a psychological thriller, but it was a mistake to make Chris Pratt's character, who selfishly woke Lawrence's character from her sleep prematurely, a romantic figure, turning their story into a tragic romance.

Passengers was crushed by critics, with only 30% expressing a positive opinion about the film on Rotten Tomatoes. The production wasn’t the best in Lawrence's career, but everything seems to be moving in a better direction, as the movies she has recently been involved in have been received more positively.

Die My Love, which is set to hit theaters in November, is currently recommended by 78% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

