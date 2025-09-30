Player found a way to deal infinite damage in Diablo 4. Blizzard responded in a few hours

The combination of Diablo 4 and infinite damage in one sentence probably no longer surprises anyone. In the recently released Season 10, another way to deal infinite damage was found, but fortunately, Blizzard reacted very quickly.

Poisonous Druid

This time, the medal goes to the user BigPapaPlump, whose video you can watch above. He introduced an item combination on the Druid that allowed poison damage to stack indefinitely. This made it possible to easily get through the most difficult parts of Diablo IV, while other classes had to struggle more.

The video was published two days ago, and Blizzard didn't make players wait long, addressing the issue just yesterday. Turns out, the issue was the Aspect of Wildrage, which, when used right, let you almost instantly summon a companion. This enabled Druids to "spam" ravens to activate abilities like Poison Creeper.

Unfortunately, Blizzard didn't immediately release a patch to fix the bug and decided to temporarily disable the aspect. This means that if you use it, you will be deprived of a significant bonus for a while. It's unknown how long it will take before the aspect is re-enabled.

We’ve temporarily disabled "Aspect of Wildrage" to resolve a few interactions and issues. Items with the Aspect won’t grant their benefit while equipped, and can’t be newly equipped. We will update the community once we release the hold on this.

Aspect of Wildrage is not the only element Blizzard needs to fix at the moment. Many players also complain about changes to one of the mechanics that made it practically useless.

Diablo IV, along with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, and XSX/S. The basic version of the title is also available on Game Pass.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!