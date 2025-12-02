ARC Raiders Cold Snap is getting near. December update brings cold weather

After mildly successful The Finals, Embark Studios continues their development journey. Their next title, ARC Raiders, turned out to be a hit that consistently occupies top spots on Steam’s most popular games. Of course, this is a result of constant updates and tweaks that the creators put into this production, keeping players happy and always giving something to be excited about. A month ago Expedition Project was released (a way to wipe your character in exchange for some perks), but now more and more players focus their attention on Cold Snap update. As its name and X-mas season suggest, we can expect some cold weather scenery to arrive at this unprecedented postapocalyptic world. However, when exactly will the expansion drop? Let’s try to figure it out.

Cold Snap update timeframe for ARC Raiders

The Team behind ARC Raiders does not slow down and continues to crank new content for their faithful fans. They showed that they like to grant players’ requests, while keeping less honest raiders in check. It appears that their strategy works well as, so far, players retention is great. Of course, it wouldn’t be so amazing without fresh updates being distributed, adding more things to do and hunt for. Soon, we should be able to engage with Cold Snap expansion, but when can we expect it?

ARC Raiders 2025 Roadmap.Source: https://arcraiders.com/news/2025-roadmap

Taking into account the roadmap that has been shared on the game’s page, we know that the fresh expansion is planned to happen in December. What can be noticed about the cadence of major updates is that they all come out on Thursdays. Translating this fact onto Cold Snap release date, we can suspect that it will come out either on 4th, 11th, 18th or 25th of December. There isn’t much time till December 4th, so it’s highly unlikely that we will be able to enjoy the winter scenery that early. December 18th falls in the middle of the final stage of Expedition Project, thus it is also rather improbable that we can expect the update on that day. December 25th marks Christmas and end-of-year festivities, which will be probably an off period for the production, leaving the most probable release date for Cold Snap as December 11th. It also fits well with the "Expedition departure window" point on the roadmap.

Winter holiday period is generally quiet and most of the companies take a break during that time. Before it happens, though, many teams use this opportunity to push themed updates for their games.

Bear in mind that those are only speculations and the actual debut of the cold themed expansion can differ. We have made our best guess judging by the release times of previous updates and winter holiday season. If you would like to stay informed about the most recent events happening in ARC Raiders, the best way to do this is by following the title’s profile on X or joining its official Discord server.