In this game, you must defeat the fallen Knights of the Round Table. New action RPG now on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is steadily rolling out more titles from the list prepared for the latter half of September for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. Today, the action RPG game with elements of roguelike titled Sworn is launching on personal computers, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. Subscribers to the offer of the giant from Redmond will be able to check it out without reaching into their wallets.

The studio behind Sworn, Windwalk Games, decided to loosely base their project on Arthurian legends. The game takes us to a land ruled by King Arthur, who has turned into a tyrant, and his Knights of the Round Table have been deceived by dark forces. During the gameplay, we take on the role of brave characters whose task is to deal with the sinister ruler before things completely get out of control.

While playing in an isometric view, we explore locations, engage in intense battles with enemies, and develop our characters by improving their skills, providing them with better equipment, and giving them blessings to increase their combat potential. We can do all of this on our own or with friends online.

You could check out Sworn in Early Access on Steam since February. The title we're talking about has received "very positive" reviews on that platform.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!