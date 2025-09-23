Mafia 5 reportedly greenlit after the great success of The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country apparently won't be the last installment of the gangster series. One of the actresses appearing in the game let slip a few words about the future of the franchise.

Mafia 5 reportedly greenlit after the great success of The Old Country Source: Hangar 13 / 2K Games.

It's been two months since the release of the fourth installment of the Mafia series, titled Mafia: The Old Country. It seems like the creation of Hangar 13 has been so successful that the studio has already been given the go-ahead to start working on the fifth installment of the gangster series.

The source of these revelations is Carina Conti, known for her role as Isabella Torrisi in The Old Country. As she revealed during one of the streams on Twitch, where she appeared as a guest, Hangar 13 was supposed to be delegated to the production of the sequel to The Old Country, "which is very exciting" (via Push Square). Then Conti said that even though each part of the Mafia series tells a separate story, their plots intertwine, creating a coherent universe.

Of course, it is still too early for any details about Mafia 5 to see the light of day. It's still in the early stages, so it will probably be a while before Hangar 13 is ready to reveal any specifics. The fact that the studio has been given the opportunity to create the next gangster production is not surprising, considering how great an artistic and commercial success Mafia: The Old Country turned out to be. It is enough to say that, according to unofficial estimates, within a month of its release, it had found 1.2 million buyers.

Another thing is that Hangar 13 is actively "patching" their latest game. On September 22, a patch was released that fixes a number of gameplay-related issues and also addresses several technical problems.

