Will we play Ananta on PS5, Xbox or Switch? Let's look at console release of Project Mugen

Ananta, also known as Project Mugen, released another trailer a few hours ago, lasting over 7 minutes, showing a little bit of gameplay. After watching it, you might think that comparisons made by players, such as “this game is GTA in anime style,” might not be far from being true. The video has generated so much buzz and interest among players that many are now wondering which platforms the game will launched on. While it is certain that it will be available on PC, it is unclear whether it will be released on consoles or other devices. If you want to find out, read our article.

On which platforms Ananta will be released?

Ananta (Project Mugen) is an upcoming open-world RPG that will be released as a free-to-play game. The trailer suggests that the game will offer a lot of freedom in terms of combat and exploration. Unfortunately, we don't know the exact release date for Ananta yet. At the very end of the video, we can only see that pre-registration has begun.

So, since the release date has not yet been announced, do we know which platforms it will be available on? Yes, we do. On Ananta's official website, if you scroll all the way down (it may take a while due to the large amount of information), you can see that the platforms on which the game will be released include PlayStation 5, PC, mobile devices (Android and iOS), and cloud gaming.

What about Xbox, then? Unfortunately, at this point, it is not entirely clear whether the game will be released on this console. The phrase “and more” in the list of platforms gives us some hope. However, at this moment, it is only speculation whether Ananta is going to be published on Microsoft’s console. We must be patient and wait for further news.