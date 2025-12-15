Biggest fans have no doubt. Terminator 2D: No Fate is „by far the best” game in the series. Other players, however, see nothing special in it

Terminator 2D: No Fate is getting very positive reviews from loyal fans of the universe, but there's no shortage of people who trot out the game's downsides, such as the inadequate price.
Yesterday, Terminator 2D: No Fate was released, and the biggest fans of the franchise are raving about it in reviews on Steam. More skeptical players, however, express less enthusiasm, pointing out the high price of the game.
On Metacritic, the PlayStation 5 version of the game got six reviews from critics, averaging a score of 78 out of 100. The PC version currently has five reviews with an average of 81/100. For some experts, the game, with its old-school gameplay, is a nostalgic return to the early '90s when the second part of the film series debuted in theaters. What's interesting, the story mode can reportedly be finished in less time than the film itself (which lasts over 2 hours).
Many more opinions have been shared by users on the Valve platform. So far, 383 players have reviewed the game on Steam, with 87% giving it a positive rating. How exactly have they described Terminator 2D: No Fate?
Definitely the best Terminator game we've ever got. Pure action, adrenaline-filled fun, and the soundtrack is just amazing!
[...] It's just perfect. Graphics, music, gameplay – every element is firing on all cylinders. I don't even know where to start [...].
Even though the game is getting a lot of praise for its awesome gameplay, some people are pointing out that it's pretty short, only about an hour long, which lines up with what a critic said about the story mode. Furthermore, the price is criticized as inadequate for such scant content.
A great game for an hour. Not worth the price. Wait for a discount. $10 or less. It doesn't have as much content as $10 games, but it's worth checking out if you're really interested.
The story has a few "yes/no" branches, but there's nothing like Fight N Rage or a true branching path level as seen in other deep side-scroller games. No new environments and levels. Some mismatched text paths. I saw "voice actors" in the end credits, but I didn't hear ANY voice in the game.
As you can see, fans are slightly divided on Terminator 2D: No Fate. The game costs $26.99 on Steam (until December 19). Especially since the title can be completed quite quickly.
A sort of alternative for cyborg fans is the highly rated Terminator: Resistance from Teyon. You can grab this 2019 release on Steam for $39.99. Players have given it over 17,000 reviews – 91% of which are positive.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
