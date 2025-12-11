Xbox Game Pass subscribers can set out today to conquer the world of fashion and music

On December 2nd, Microsoft dropped a list of games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of December, and it wrapped up with Bratz: Rhythm & Style. Today, this rhythm-music title, enriched with small adventure elements, is available for users of Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate, as well as PC Game Pass.

Bratz: Rhythm & Style allows us to take on the role of a character who sets out to conquer the world of music and fashion. To achieve this, she designs her own outfits and participates in fashion shows, as well as competes in dance and fitness. The different activities are shown as rhythm mini-games, and you can try them out solo or with friends in local multiplayer mode. During breaks from traveling the world (the adventure takes us to places like Tokyo, Milan, and London), we return to Stilesville, which serves as our base and a meeting place with our friends.

Bratz: Rhythm & Style was released in September but went largely unnoticed. Nevertheless, players on Steam who had the chance to try out this title rated it "mostly positive."