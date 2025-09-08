Is Star Trek Online shutting down? The real status and future of STO in 2025

In a world where live-service games never seem to stick around forever, it’s no surprise that Star Trek Online players are starting to worry about their game getting shut down. New titles like Star Wars Hunters disappeared less than a year after launch, MultiVersus didn’t make it past its fifth season, and then there’s Concord – the big flop that was taken offline just two weeks after it came out. Those were all brand-new games, but now even longtime MMO fans are wondering if their favorite classics are really safe.

Will Star Trek Online shut down?

This year, Star Trek Online celebrated its 15th anniversary. While the Steam player numbers aren’t huge, there are still around 1,500 people playing at the same time almost every day. So, STO fans don’t need to stress about the game shutting down, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

New updates are still coming, with fresh episodes and events popping up a few times a year. The last big update was back in February (now it’s already September), but even last year, the game only had a couple of major updates, so this kind of pace isn’t unusual. Plus, there’s always a nice surge of players coming back to check out the new content.

One reason STO fans have been a bit anxious lately is that the game is now managed by DECA Games. Back in 2024, DECA started taking over development from Cryptic Studios, with some Cryptic staff moving over to help make the transition smooth and keep the game running without a hitch. Cryptic still works under DECA as a support studio, handling live operations and backend tasks. DECA, based in Berlin, is known for picking up and running older free-to-play games, while the publisher is still Arc Games, a part of the Embracer Group, which handles distribution and monetization.

In July 2025, DECA even did a livestream to introduce themselves and talk about STO’s future. They didn’t reveal a ton of details, but the main goal was to reassure players that the game is still in good hands and ongoing development will continue.