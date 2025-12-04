A free trip to the Moon will soon be possible. This upcoming exploration simulator is all about scientific realism

Simulator games have been a hit for years. The Farming Simulator series has built a loyal fanbase, and games like Cooking Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator show just how much people love this genre. While there are plenty of space sims out there, like No Man’s Sky and Star Citizen, this new game takes a different approach. REAL MOON will let you explore Earth’s nearest neighbor in the most realistic way possible.

Moon tourism starts here

REAL MOON is an upcoming space-exploration sim developed and published by historia Inc. (Live A Live, The Caligula Effect 2). It aims to recreate the lunar surface as scientifically and realistically as imaginable, using real observational data and simulation – thanks to a collaboration with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency). And the best part is: it will be free to play.

In REAL MOON, you step into the boots of a lunar explorer on the Moon’s surface. You’ll be able to walk around or hop into a rover and drive across the terrain. There’s a single mission to complete, with about 15–30 minutes of gameplay (just like in their tech demo The Market of Light), and once that’s done, you’re free to wander and take in the Moon’s landscape at your own pace.

Source: REAM MOON; Developer: historia Inc.

The environment is built using high-resolution DEM data, realistic crater and rock distribution, and terrain features based on scientific research. Even the positions of the Sun, Earth, and Moon shift over time to match real orbital movement.

This isn’t a sci-fi adventure, no aliens, no combat, no dramatic plot twists. REAL MOON is all about realism, scientific accuracy, and relaxed exploration. Its goal is simple: to make you feel like a real astronaut standing on the lunar surface. The game doesn’t have a release date or even a release window yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam to stay updated.