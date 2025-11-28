How to complete Raw Leaf Porridge in Where Winds Meet. Find Fu Wenshu easily

Having trouble completing the Raw Leaf Porridge quest in Where Winds Meet? Here's how to finish it and where to find Fu Wenshu.
Where Winds Meet is a very successful free-to-play game that combines elements of gacha, RPG, and sandbox. A lot of freedom and many interesting activities are the obvious advantages of this production. You can explore the world and earn rewards, take part in various mini-games, and discover intriguing locations. Of course, there are quite a few missions to complete, and some of them can cause problems for players. One such a quest is Raw Leaf Porridge, which involves finding Fu Wenshu. Here you will learn how to complete it.
In Where Winds Meet, players can perform many interesting activities and tasks. One of them is One Leaf, One Life, which involves completing various objectives. The goal that causes players a lot of trouble is Raw Leaf Porridge.
To start the quest, open the map and move your cursor to Kaifeng City. Then locate the South Gate Avenue district. First, you will need to talk to Zheng Ping'an (yellow dot). If he is not there, near the stalls, set the time to noon. After talking to him, your next step is to get a Prescription. You will receive this item from Fu Wenshu. The problem is that the information about where he might be is not very precise
He stands near the fishing docks, in the central-eastern part of the district (green dot). He wears black clothes. Talk to him to receive the Prescription, then return to Zheng Ping'an, give him the item and complete the quest. If you don’t see Fu Wenshu, remember to change the time to closer to noon. After that, he should appear there.
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
