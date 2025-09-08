„We're not done yet” Machine Games still has plans for its Wolfenstein trilogy

According to the co-founder of Machine Games, the studio is not finished with its Wolfenstein trilogy just yet. Over the last few years, the team has been focused primarily on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched to general praise from fans and critics last December, and had its first major DLC expansion release last week, The Order of the Giants. Reportedly, Indiana Jones has been a huge success for the studio and for Microsoft at large, at least partly because it was also ported to PlayStation consoles earlier this year. Is the world ready for the next Wolfenstein? It will probably be at least a year or two before we learn anything solid.

Machine Games still wants to make another Wolfenstein game to complete the trilogy

The co-founder and studio head of Machine Games, Jerk Gustafsson, spoke on the topic of the Wolfenstein trilogy in a recent NoClip documentary, initially spotted by VideoGamesChronicle. Machine Games’ Wolfenstein series began in 2014 with Wolfenstein: The New Order, with 2017’s Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus serving as a sequel. The game in question today would be the third in that trilogy, although there have been other Wolfenstein titles developed by Machine Games. The most recent was Wolfenstein: Youngblood in 2019, though that is considered a spin-off rather than part of the trilogy. You can watch the full forty-minute documentary on YouTube, but there was one moment that stood out in particular.

Apparently, Gustafsson has had the trilogy at least somewhat mapped out since New Order: “…we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for [protagonist] BJ – even during those first weeks at id [Software], when we mapped out New Order – we still had the plan for at least that character. What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one.” It’s been eight years since New Colossus, and Youngblood wasn’t exactly beloved by fans, so it will be interesting to see how audiences react. Does the name Wolfenstein still hold sway?

Unfortunately, it might be some time before we can find an answer to that. Gustafsson also said, “I think that’s important to say because, at least I hope, that we’re not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell.” While it sounds like they’ve known generally what this third game would be, it doesn’t sound like development has begun on anything past the concepts. Since big-budget titles like this often take years to develop, it might be another year or two before we hear more. That could mean this finale to the Machine Games Wolfenstein trilogy might be released ten years after the previous entry. Ultimately, we will have to be patient and hopeful to learn more in the future.