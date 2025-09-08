Dune Awakening console release? Xbox, PS5, Switch 2 ports explained

Dune Awakening is available on PC for a while. So, what about PS5, Xbox and Switch 2 ports?

Agnes Adamus

The survival MMO, Dune Awakening, was released on PC in June. So, players from this platform can enjoy an adventure set in a popular science fiction universe. Since then, questions remain about versions for other platforms. So, let’s take a closer look at PS5, Xbox and Switch 2 ports situation.

Dune Awakening – console (PS5, Xbox and Switch 2) release explained

Dune: Awakening is currently available on PC – you can buy this title on Steam. In theory, game was released as 1.0 version. So, we have a finished title, and developers can focus on porting game to other platforms. It's logical reasoning. Unfortunately, it is this case, the situation isn’t that simple. Dune: Awakening is survival MMO and needs constant updates to keep player interest – for example, over a week ago, CHOAM Salvage Rights was released.

At the PC launch, developers from Funcom revealed that we would have to wait a while for the console ports.

  1. Dune: Awakening will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2026. The exact date, however, is unknown.
  2. The MMORPG has not been announced for Nintendo Switch 2.

So, at this point, you have to be patient and wait for the future announcements from Funcom.

Dune Awakening – system requirements on PC

If you don’t want to wait, and you have to a PC, you can always try playing Dune Awakening on this device. When you look at minimal system requirements, you will see that game should work even on older computers.

 

Minimum

Recommended

Processor

Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory

16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM

Graphics Card

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon 5600XT (6 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon 6700XT (12 GB)

Storage

60 GB

75 GB

OS

Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit

 

More:

Dune: Awakening

June 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Agnes Adamus

Author: Agnes Adamus

