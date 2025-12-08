The devs suspended 5,000 accounts in Where Winds Meet, that’s how this popular free RPG is keeping cheaters in check

Temporary and permanent bans are rolling out in Where Winds Meet. The devs are trying to tackle all the cheaters after the global launch.
Where Winds Meet first launched in China last December and went global on November 14, 2025. Since then, the game’s been pulling in hundreds of thousands of concurrent players on PC and PlayStation, and that number will probably climb even higher once the mobile version launches in a few days. At first glance, it might seem like just another free multiplayer open-world RPG, but it sets itself apart by giving certain NPCs an AI-driven chatbot system. The devs are also putting in a lot of work to keep things fair for everyone, actively cracking down on cheaters.
The Where Winds Meet team has been keeping a close eye on third-party tools and abnormal gameplay behavior since launch. Accounts that break the rules can face a range of penalties – from leaderboard removal and restrictions in modes like Arena, to temporary or even permanent bans.
Cheating, speed hacks, macros, or any software that disrupts fair play are all off-limits, though the exact punishment depends on the situation. The devs want the game to stay fair and safe for everyone, and they encourage players to report any suspicious behavior using the in-game reporting feature.
In their statement, the Where Winds Meet team revealed that between November 15 and December 5, 2025, about 5,000 accounts were suspended for cheating, and they even shared a list of some of those users.
Where Winds Meet already has an interesting in-game punishment system that players really like, but cheating is a whole different level. Especially since some game items can get really expensive (I’m looking at you $70K ship), keeping things fair is very important. Unfortunately, you can’t completely avoid cheating in multiplayer titles, so it’s good that the devs are taking it seriously.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
