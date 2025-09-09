„It's capitalism” - AI godfather predicts mass layoffs and huge corporate profits

Artificial intelligence is developing dynamically, but it seems that Geoffrey Hinton is becoming less and less of a fan. This scientist is behind the development of neural networks, which are the basis of the success of current AI models, but now Hinton sees that the growing presence of artificial intelligence in everyone's life will not end positively, as social stratification will become even greater (via Fortune).

Only the richest will benefit from AI

In an interview with the Financial Times, Geoffrey Hinton stated that not everyone will benefit from the development of artificial intelligence. The technology has its advantages, which should be applicable in medicine and the acceleration of treatment. However, the situation looks different in an economy driven by capitalism, where AI replaces more and more employees:

What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers. It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much richer and most people poorer. That’s not AI’s fault, that is the capitalist system.

Geoffrey Hinton also believes that the solution is not the basic income that would go to people, as Sam Altman mentioned. According to Hinton, such an approach does not take into account people's behavior, their dignity, which could be violated in this way, and the satisfaction that some get from work. However, the scientist does not fully reject AI.

He uses a chatbot in his daily research and believes that we are certainly "on the verge of something amazing." However, it is up to the people whether artificial intelligence will be "incredibly good" or "incredibly bad", because someone with bad intentions can manipulate AI. And the vast majority of humanity will not benefit from this.

Hinton's predictions about the job market do not sound positive, but no one is able to predict exactly how reality will unfold. An example are artists - contrary to appearances, the new technology has created for them a new branch in the industry, because someone has to fix the "AI slop" and its mistakes.