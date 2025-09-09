Arma Reforger deluxe edition vs standard. Whats the difference and which one should you buy?

Fans of military action cannot complain nowadays. While everyone turns their attention to upcoming Battlefield 6 (and pointing fingers at Call of Duty Black Ops 7), there are still fans of more realistic shooters who are waiting for their time to shine. Those enthusiasts are focused around Arma series from Czech developer Bohemia Interactive. Although Arma 4’s release is seen neither on this year’s calendar nor the next, Arma Reforger is still a worthy title that can provide tons of serious, Niki Minaj free, army experience. If you would like to give it a go, you might have noticed that the production is offered in two versions – standard and deluxe. What differentiates them? Is it worth splurging on deluxe or is the standard edition good enough? Let’s find out.

Differences between standard and deluxe versions of Arma Reforger explained

It is not a new concept that the same game can be packaged in different bundles, each of them offering a variety of components that can suit many tastes. We can choose between standard, deluxe, ultimate, and probably even more, editions. It is often very hard to distinguish between all of those versions, and at the end of the day, we should be happy that they still include the game itself. A significant factor that comes into play when choosing the package that you would like to buy is, obviously, price. Arma Reforger, however, keeps it close to the ground, and the differences between its editions are rather simple to understand.

Arma Reforger comes just in 2 variations – standard and deluxe. Standard consists of the base game and that’s it. No extra features or goodies included. Deluxe, though, brings a couple of additions that can be great for the biggest fans of the franchise. Those exclusives are:

Highly detailed maps of Everon and Arland in pdf form, Arma Reforger’s original soundtrack (that can be also bought separately) which holds 21 pieces, A live recording of the most popular music from Bohemia Interactive productions performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, A couple of high-resolution exclusive wallpapers.

As you can see, none of those extras offer any in-game advantage or even cosmetics that you could use while playing. If that was your concern, you can safely buy $10 cheaper standard version of Arma Reforger. Although, if you are a big fan of Bohemia Interactive’s works and you are interested in digital bonuses that can enrich your experience, you can definitely consider purchasing the deluxe edition of this title.

No matter which one you choose, you can be certain that you will stand a fair chance against every other player that you will find in this production. Have fun!