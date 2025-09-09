War Thunder Mobile codes to redeem in September 2025. These really work, because we have tested them

Want to know the new working codes for September in War Thunder Mobile? Here you will find them.

Dawid Lubczynski

Multiplayer games for mobiles often distribute numerous codes that can be redeemed for valuable rewards. The great examples are DTI or CRK It requires minimal effort (well, aside from finding the code, but that's where we come in), and typically involves pasting the code into the Redeem Code field to obtain currency or various bonuses for your account. War Thunder Mobile is no different. This highly regarded and popular game got a mobile version in 2023, where players from all over the world compete in the skies, at sea, and on land. So why not help yourself with some codes? Or maybe you want to get unique skins or stickers to defeat your enemies in style? Here you will find the current list of active codes for the game.

Working codes in War Thunder Mobile

Currently, the only working codes for War Thunder Mobile are those that guarantee cosmetic items. But who wouldn't want to defeat their enemies in style? So002C if you like to customize your military vehicles, use the codes below. Hurry, because they may expire soon.

  1. 52MONKEYS – War Thunder 1st Squadron „Wukong” Decal Bonus,
  2. WTBUTCHER – Butcher Sticker.

Unfortunately, codes such as PO-LI-GON and BRAVO no longer work and cannot currently be activated.

How to redeem codes in War Thunder Mobile

To use the codes that will guarantee you interesting rewards, you have to:

  1. Log in to the game and click on your profile in the upper left corner of the screen.
  2. Then select the Activate Promo Code tab.
  3. You will be redirected to a website where you will need to enter the above codes to receive your prizes.

That's it! We hope you enjoy the cosmetic items.

More:

War Thunder

November 29, 2013

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Dawid Lubczynski

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.

