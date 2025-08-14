James Cameron's new Terminator has a problem that halts production. „We live in the age of science fiction”

James Cameron is not idle. For several years, he has been involved in developing the Avatar series, the third part of which we will watch in December. The creator is also preparing to shoot one of the most demanding films in his career, Ghosts of Hiroshima. In the meantime, the artist still finds time to contemplate the script for the next spectacle from the cult sci-fi series, Terminator. Unfortunately, work on the last of the mentioned projects is not going well.

In a recent interview with CCN (via The Playlist), James Cameron revealed that due to the current global situation and concerns about the use of artificial intelligence for military purposes, he himself finds it difficult to write another story set in the Terminator universe.

The director doesn't know what to come up with that wouldn't be surpassed by real events. James Cameron described the time we live in as the "age of science fiction."

I'm at a point right now where I have a hard time writing science fiction. I'm tasked with writing a new Terminator story. I've been unable to get started on that very far because I don’t know what to say that won’t be overtaken by real events. We are living in a science fiction age right now.

These difficulties have likely led to the decision that the next project James Cameron will dedicate himself to after the premiere of Avatar 3 will be telling the true story of Ghosts of Hiroshima. The information about the director working on the script for the new Terminator has been reaching the media for several years now. Considering the above issue, we might doubt whether the project will ever be fully realized (via Espinof).