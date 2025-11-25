Stranger Things 5 will see the most violent death in the entire series. Until now, the Duffer brothers have „refrained” from showing such violence in the Netflix hit

The most anticipated release of this week is the fifth—and final—season of Stranger Things. The new episodes of Netflix's major hit will launch on the platform this Thursday. Actors and creators are eagerly giving interviews, revealing what we can expect from the final season. It seems that fans should prepare for the most brutal death in the series.

In a new interview with The Times, the Duffer Brothers revealed that while the fifth season won't be as brutal as the fourth, fans will witness a death scene unlike any other in Stranger Things.

I would say season five is not as violent as season four, but it has the most violent death of any season.

The showrunners must remember that Netflix's series is watched not only by adults. In the same interview, the filmmakers revealed that while creating Stranger Things, they "tried to hold back" when it came to showing violence. The Duffer brothers disclosed that, for instance, they cut a shot with journalist Bruce Lowe in the third season.

His nose melts into his face, and Netflix said, 'Absolutely not!', the Duffer brothers revealed.

We don't know if every kid from Hawkins will make it to the finale of Stranger Things, nor which character will face a brutal death. However, we can be sure that the creators have made efforts to properly wrap up all the storylines and provide fans with emotions and great entertainment.

The action of the fifth season of Stranger Things takes place in the fall of 1987, when Hawkins is marked by the consequences of the portal opening. The characters unite with one goal – to find and defeat Vecna. As the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance approaches, dark clouds gather over Hawkins once again. The upcoming confrontation is expected to be the most dangerous one yet.

The first four episodes of the fifth season of Stranger Things will be available on Netflix on November 27.