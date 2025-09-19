Looking for answer to “edible waterfowl” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it quickly

The best event in Cookie Jam is back – Buzzwords. As every weekend, we have a chance to get new rewards but to do that, we need to solve some puzzles first. This time, we start the challenge with the questions about animals – “edible waterfowl.” If you can’t figure this one out, don’t worry, as we will help you!

Answer to “edible waterfowl” in Cookie Jam

While the theme of Cookie Jam is closely related to food and sweets, Buzzwords often jump from discipline to discipline. Thanks to that, we never know what question waits for us around the corner. This time it is one about animals… they are still “edible, though.”

Edible waterfowl – duck.

We probably all know these animals. Ducks can be wild or domesticated, but regardless, they like water. This species has been with us from prehistoric times and is an important source of meat and eggs. It also is closely tied to our pop culture. Let’s be honest, we all know such influential figures as Donald Duck (Walt Disney) or Daffy Duck (Warner Bross). Many people can’t imagine their childhood without them and I am sure that they will stay with us for some years into the future.

We have solved the first puzzle. Now, let’s face the second one – “A small unit of weight.” Do you know the answer? I think I do, but I will need to check it. See you in the next guide!