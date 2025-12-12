Stuck on “Keeps hands warm” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Another weekend means another Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer to the “Keeps hands warm” puzzle.
As winter approaches and the weather turns cold, this weekend’s Cookie Jam Buzzwords challenge is bringing equally chilly puzzles. We started with “Bites with cold and blows with snow,” followed by “Winter neck accessory,” and now it’s time for the next clue. So if you’re struggling with “Keeps hands warm,” here’s a little help.
This particular Cookie Jam puzzle falls on the easier side, but if you’re double-checking your guess or just looking for a bit of reassurance before you move on, here’s the correct answer:
If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.
Gloves are one of the most versatile and essential accessories for protecting our hands, especially in cold weather. They come in countless materials, styles, and designs, ranging from practical wool or thermal gloves for warmth, to sleek leather gloves for fashion, and specialized versions for sports, work, or touchscreen use. Beyond keeping hands warm, gloves serve as protection against cuts, chemicals, and abrasions in industrial or medical settings, making them both functional and necessary in many aspects of daily life. Historically, gloves have also held symbolic value, representing status, elegance, or ceremonial importance in different cultures. Today, they remain a blend of practicality and style, offering comfort, safety, and even a touch of personality with every pair. Whether for warmth, work, or fashion, gloves are a small accessory with a surprisingly big impact.
Don’t forget to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We add new answers to puzzles every week, like “Ice or roller,” and more.
0
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
“Deadlock detected” crash makes playing impossible for many PoE2 fans
Puzzled by “Winter neck accessory” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this mystery
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer