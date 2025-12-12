Stuck on “Keeps hands warm” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

As winter approaches and the weather turns cold, this weekend’s Cookie Jam Buzzwords challenge is bringing equally chilly puzzles. We started with “Bites with cold and blows with snow,” followed by “Winter neck accessory,” and now it’s time for the next clue. So if you’re struggling with “Keeps hands warm,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “Keeps hands warm” in Cookie Jam

This particular Cookie Jam puzzle falls on the easier side, but if you’re double-checking your guess or just looking for a bit of reassurance before you move on, here’s the correct answer:

Keeps hands warm – Gloves

Gloves are one of the most versatile and essential accessories for protecting our hands, especially in cold weather. They come in countless materials, styles, and designs, ranging from practical wool or thermal gloves for warmth, to sleek leather gloves for fashion, and specialized versions for sports, work, or touchscreen use. Beyond keeping hands warm, gloves serve as protection against cuts, chemicals, and abrasions in industrial or medical settings, making them both functional and necessary in many aspects of daily life. Historically, gloves have also held symbolic value, representing status, elegance, or ceremonial importance in different cultures. Today, they remain a blend of practicality and style, offering comfort, safety, and even a touch of personality with every pair. Whether for warmth, work, or fashion, gloves are a small accessory with a surprisingly big impact.

