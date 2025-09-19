Can you romance Olivia in Dying Light The Beast? This character is more complicated than you think

The popular action RPG with parkour elements is back. Yesterday, Dying Light: The Beast was released (if you bought DL2: Ultimate Edition, you got it for free). The game takes place in beautiful Swiss Apls where you must fight hordes of zombies as legendary Kyle Crane. Of course, our protagonist is not alone. He has many companions that help him with his revenge. One of the first characters that you meet in the game is Olivia. Who is she? Can you romance her? Let’s answer these questions.

Can you romance Olivia in Dying Light: The Beast

Implementing romances to games is quite common nowadays. Until now, Dying Light series hasn’t offered this option, and The Beast isn’t an exception. The game is focused on telling the story and killing opponents, not role-playing. You won’t find any relation system in DL: Beast. So, if you want to romance Olivia, I have bad news for you – you can’t do this.

Who is Olivia in Dying Light: The Beast?

Olivia is Kyle’s first ally in Dying Light: The Beast. She helps you escape Baron’s facility. Later, she becomes an important part of the story. For most of the time, she gives you precious information about current situation. She also shares with you some survival tips for this world..

Warning! The section contains spoilers from Dying Light: The Beast. You read it at your own risk.

Unfortunately, she’s not as innocent as you might think. Olivia has a huge knowledge of Baron’s experiments. She uses it to help Kyle recover after imprisonment. At the end of the story, we learn that she works with the antagonist to help her father. However, she stands at the Kyle’s side in the final part of the story and saves him from death.

