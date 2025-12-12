Answer to “Ice or roller” in Cookie Jam. Let’s find the solution

This time, Cookie Jam is all about winter. We need to prepare warm clothes with “Keeps hands warm” and “Winter neck accessory.” Moreover, we need to watch out for “Bites with cold and blows with snow.” However, winter is not only about cold. It is also opportunity to have fun – “Ice or roller” is a perfect example of that.

Answer to “Ice or roller” in Cookie Jam

The first tip I can give you is that “Ice or roller” is connected to leisure time. These are activities that are often done in a free time – and one of them is associated with winter. Do you know the answer?

Ice or roller – Skating.

Ice skating and roller skating are both quite popular activities that we do for fun. Ice skating is, of course, performed on ice, that’s why it is traditionally connected to cold periods of the year. However, there are artificial skating rinks nowadays so we can do this sport the whole year, similarly to roller skating, which is “theoretically” similar, but instead of shoes with blades, we wear shoes with wheels.

