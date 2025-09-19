Not sure what “A small unit of weight” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the correct answer

We’re back with another Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam. As usual, some clues are easy, while others really make you think. We kicked things off with “Edible waterfowl,” which wasn’t exactly the simplest hint, and now we’ve moved on to “A small unit of weight.” If you’re having problem with this one, here’s a little help.

Answer to “A small unit of weight” in Cookie Jam

There are a couple of possibilities, but the correct answer to this Cookie Jam hint is:

A small unit of weight – Ounce

An ounce (oz) is a small unit of measurement that’s widely used in the United States and a few other countries. It can refer to both weight and volume, depending on the context. For weight, one ounce equals about 28.35 grams, and it’s often used for things like food portions, mail, or small items. For liquids, the fluid ounce is used, which equals about 29.6 milliliters in the US system. That’s why you’ll often see drinks measured in 12 fluid ounces of soda or 16-ounce bottles of water.

The word comes from the Latin “uncia”, meaning “a twelfth part.” In Ancient Rome, an uncia was both a unit of weight and of length (one-twelfth of a Roman pound or foot). In medieval Europe, different regions adopted their own versions of the ounce, tied to their local “pound” standards. The avoirdupois ounce, which is the one most commonly used today (28.35 g), was established in 13th-century England and later standardized in the 14th century. Around the same time, the troy ounce was created in France and England that was used mainly for precious metals like gold and silver.

So, ounces as a measurement have been around since ancient Rome, but the modern versions we use today were standardized in medieval England.

