Puzzled by “The core of flavors” in Cookie Jam? Let’s find the answer together!

After quite easy questions that we had last week, Cookie Jam developers decided to challenge us this week. We have already answered some difficult Buzzwords like “A waffle has many spheres” and “On the grid of happiness” but we are far from the end. The next crossword is equally mysterious - “The core of flavors.” Let’s solve this puzzle together.

Answer to “The core of flavors” in Cookie Jam

So, it seems that this week we are going to answer some culinary questions. After not one but two crosswords about waffles, now we need to solve a Buzzword about flavor. And not any usual one… the core! Well… it is not as hard as it seems at the first glance. We use it quite often in our kitchens, especially during baking.

The core of flavors – Extract.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!

To be honest, this hint is quite well formed. Extract is the core of flavor. We often use various extracts in our kitchens. Vanilla is probably the most common in mine. However, there are many more like lemon, orange, coffee and so on. They are quite useful to add a little bit extra flavor not only to dishes but also to drinks.

Finally, the third question is solved. Now we can continue to the fourth one – Assorted goodies placed on top! We are closer and closer to the end, but there is a long way to go before us.