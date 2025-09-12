Five new Mega Evolutions plus DLC announced for Pokémon Legends: Z-A during Nintendo Direct

Today, during a very long Nintendo Direct, Pokémon made several surprise appearances, including the strange new game, Pokémon Pokopia, which appears to combine elements of Animal Crossing with Pokémon. But fans of the creature collecting series also received some news about next month’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Not only were a handful of new Mega Evolutions revealed today, but we now also know about planned DLC for Legends: Z-A, even before the game is released.

There have already been four new Mega Evolutions revealed so far for Legends: Z-A, and the last two established a trend of Pokémon native to the Kalos region. During today’s trailer, we saw that the three original starter Pokémon from X & Y, Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja, will all receive Mega Evolutions in the game. The design enhances the original concept, turning Chesnaught into an armored warrior, Delphox into a broom-riding witch, and Greninja into even more of a ninja? Something about being upside-down?

It’s only fitting that these three, who starred in the game that introduced the concept of Mega Evolution, now get to experience the mechanic as well. While I’m still warming up to the design choices, it is exciting. According to the Pokémon Legends: Z-A website, the Mega Stones that allow for these evolutions “can be obtained from the Z-A Battle Club as rewards for battling other Trainers in online Ranked Battles.” This leads me to believe that they won’t be found naturally in the game. An online requirement to access these Mega Evolutions could upset some players.

But that’s not the only Legends: Z-A news. Another trailer teased a look at DLC planned for Legends: Z-A, as well as two new Mega Evolutions for Raichu, the evolved form of Pikachu. Much like how Charizard has both an X and Y Mega Form, it looks like Raichu will too. The planned DLC is called Mega Dimensions, and Legends: Z-A’s website seems to suggest the mythical Pokémon Hoopa will play a major role in this DLC somehow.