Welcome back to another weekend with Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam! If you’re here, you might be looking for a little extra help with this hint, but who doesn’t need a hand sometimes? We all do. Looks like this week’s puzzles start with some tasty treats, so let’s kick things off with: “Do this many times to croissant dough.”

Answer to “Do this many times to croissant dough” in Cookie Jam

I have to admit, we started with a pretty tough hint in Cookie Jam today. Luckily, we don’t have the entire alphabet to sift through, so tracking down the right answer wasn’t too hard:

Do this many times to croissant dough – Fold

Folding dough is a baking technique used to develop layers, structure, and texture in certain types of dough, especially laminated doughs like croissants or puff pastry. It’s a bit like giving the dough a series of gentle “wraps” to create thin layers of butter and dough, which is what gives these pastries their signature flakiness. But don’t be fooled, it’s not as simple as it sounds!

First, you roll out the dough into a flat rectangle and place a layer of butter in the center. Then you fold one side over the middle, and the other side on top, kind of like folding a letter. After that, the dough usually needs to chill in the fridge for a bit, and then you repeat the rolling and folding process a few more times. Each fold adds more layers, which makes the pastry beautifully flaky when baked.

The tricky part is that the butter can slip out if there’s even the tiniest tear or hole in the dough, so it really helps to be patient and gentle while working with it.

