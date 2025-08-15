Can’t crack “Not fried, not steamed… but?” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Another weekend has started, which means it’s time for the Buzzword Challenge in Cookie Jam. For now, the theme is all about food and cooking, as we kicked things off with “Do this many times to croissant dough.” The next clue also takes us to the kitchen, so if you’re looking for the answer to “Not fried, not steamed… but?” – here it is.

Answer to “Not fried, not steamed… but?” in Cookie Jam

Many answers might seem to fit this Buzzword in Cookie Jam, but the correct one is:

Not fried, not steamed… but? – Baked

Other answers could be “boiled,” “roasted,” “grilled,” or something else, since there are quite a few types of food preparation. But the right answer was “baked.” And did you know that people have been baking for thousands of years? The ancient Egyptians were among the first to bake bread, and they even used early forms of ovens made from clay.

Baking is truly chemistry in action. When you mix flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, a series of chemical reactions begins. Yeast, for example, produces carbon dioxide gas, which makes bread rise and gives it that airy texture. In cakes, baking soda reacts with acids to create bubbles, making the cake light and fluffy. But it’s not just the ingredients that matter, temperature plays a huge role too. Achieving pastry perfection is all about keeping your butter cold. In delicate pastries like croissants or puff pastry, cold butter creates distinct, flaky layers, while warm butter would simply melt into the dough and ruin the texture. That’s why precise measurements, careful timing, and following the recipe closely are so important – baking is as much science as it is an art, and even small changes can make a big difference in the final result.

