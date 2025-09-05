Looking for “Tool that connects papers” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this together

Cookie Jam is a game with many different events. However, my favorite is Buzzwords. You never know what is waiting for you every week. This time it seems that we have a lot of questions about general, school even, knowledge. At this point we solved such puzzles as “Stick used to measure” and “Math that introduces letters as variables.” Let’s face another one – “Tool that connects papers”.

Answer to “Tool that connects papers” in Cookie Jam

In the era of computers, paper is rarer and rarer to see (I love paper books, though, and prefer it over digital ones). This shift may be the reason why we don’t see some tools as often as we used to. One of them is the “hero” of this guide. The answer to this Buzzword is…

  1. Tool that connects papers – stapler.

Probably we all have used stapler at some point of our lives. Most of us during our (or our children) school days, though. However, it is still widely used in various governmental offices. It is relatively new invention. The need for a tool like stapler became evident in the 19th century when the paper became more common. Nevertheless, it was not until the end of the century and the beginning of the 20th century when the tool was popularized.

With this knowledge we can continue our journey. The next question, “Ada Lovelace, 1st… programmer” is also quite tricky. However, the higher we climb on the Buzzword ladder, the better rewards we will get, so we have no choice, I guess. Good luck!

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

