Troubled by “Ada Lovelace, 1st… programmer” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Cookie Jam, and more precisely the Buzzword event, features 20 questions every week. We have a few days to answer them all and win some rewards. Sometimes they are easy, sometimes tricky, but my favorite ones are those which teach me something. For example, before today’s Buzzword I had not known Ada Lovelace… and she is quite interesting as she was the 1st programmer…

Yes, Ada Lovelace is believed to be the first computer programmer. It is quite interesting because she lived in the 19th century, so many years before the computers were invented. How is that possible? She was a daughter of a famous poet Lord Byron and while he was not the model father, Lovelace was still influenced by his ideas and was always looking to deepen her knowledge even further. She became friends with various scientists and writers, such as Michael Faraday and Charles Dickens. However, her title of the “first computer programmer” is connected with another influential figure – Charles Babbage.

Babbage designed “analytical engine,” while not built in real life, if he were able to do it, it would be the first general-purpose computer. The lack of the computer itself did not stop Lovelace from writing Note G. It is the first algorithm for a computer. So, it means that she is the first computer programmer even though the first computers were built many years after her death.

