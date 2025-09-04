New game with James Bond on long gameplay from State of Play. 007: First Light has a release date and price

As previously announced, Sony Interactive Entertainment organized another edition of the State of Play event. The entire show was dedicated to IO Interactive's upcoming game - 007: First Light.

During a 30-minute presentation on the PlayStation channel on YouTube and Twitch, gamers could see James Bond during his debut mission as an MI6 recruit. Fans of agent 007 have seen how key elements of the gameplay are presented in practice, such as sneaking, spectacular car chases, shooting with a big dose of explosions, and the use of characteristic MI6 gadgets. The developers have also discussed the individual mechanics.

We also learned about the cast.Patrick Gibson plays the main character - you may recognize him from Dexter: New Blood.

007: First Light - release date and price

What is extremely important, IO Interactive has announced the game's release date. 007: First Light will hit the market on March 27, 2026 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The PC version is up for pre-order on Steam for 69.99 USD. In the PS Store, the game is also priced at 69.99 USD. The same goes for the Xbox version.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will receive a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition. This edition offers a 24 hours of early access, as well as several bonuses: 4 outfits for James Bond and a skin pack.

Fans of collector's editions should be interested to know that 007: First Light will also have a special version. In addition to the physical copy of the game, players will get an elegant steelbook and a replica of the golden gun wielded by one of Bond's iconic adversaries. The collector's edition can now be ordered on Amazon, and its price is 300 USD. Thus, earlier reports from the well-sourced informant billbil-kun were actually confirmed.

Additionally, it was confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 will get the physical version of the game. The entire game installation file will be located on the cartridge, so the owners of this platform will not have to download additional data from the Internet (not counting any potential updates).