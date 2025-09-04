A new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine rumored to appear at a State of Play this month

Today, Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming has heard rumors about the long-absent game Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games, the makers of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Henderson claims that anonymous sources say that Wolverine is “likely to appear” at the next PlayStation State of Play. Even this isn’t confirmed, though, as there is no current State of Play scheduled for this month. But it has been four years since the initial teaser trailer for Wolverine, which was revealed in the September 2021 State of Play, so the timing feels right.

Rumors of the next trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine surface, could be as soon as this month

There is not much we know about Insomniac’s Wolverine game yet. The teaser trailer was little more than a minute long and doesn’t showcase any gameplay. However, in 2023, a major ransomware attack struck Insomniac Games, exposing employee information along with footage and other information about the game. At the time, the industry rallied around Insomniac, providing support in whatever way they could. But likely due to that incident, Wolverine has had to take more time than initially expected.

According to Henderson at Insider Gaming, “PlayStation is currently planning its next State of Play event towards the end of September.” As Insomniac Games is a first-party studio creating exclusive games for PlayStation, it would be surprising not to see it. Henderson’s sources also claim that “the production of its next trailer has now been completed.” So, chances are the completion was in preparation for this month’s showcase. If Sony wanted to save this trailer for a major event like the Game Awards, they would probably take more time to work on it. Though it’s important to keep in mind that this is all speculation.

If there are plans for a State of Play later this month, there are a few other games that could make an appearance. Earlier today, we got a deep dive into gameplay on 007 First Light, so it could make sense for it to appear again, though likely as a shorter trailer. Ghost of Yotei is being released on October 2nd, so a late September State of Play could be where we see the final trailer, or perhaps a closer look at the DLC Ghost of Yotei: Legends, which was revealed at Opening Night Live. It could also be an opportunity to share an update on Marathon, considering its initial release date was planned for this month, though that could need more time. Outside of first-party projects, the developers behind Phantom Blade 0 have also promised to share the release year for their game before the end of the year. Why not this month?