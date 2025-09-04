Hollow Knight: Silksong debuts today on Xbox Game Pass. Strategic blockbuster about building fortresses is available, too

According to the schedule from September 2, today Xbox and PC Game Pass will get one of the most important games added to the service this year. For many players, the debuting Hollow Knight: Silksong is the most important title of recent years. However, the attractions prepared by Microsoft do not end there, as Cataclismo is also available in the subscription (exclusively on PC).

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a continuation of the hit action platformer, which, like a purebred soulslike, tests our skills. The work of Team Cherry studio was announced in February 2019, however, fans of the first installment had to be very patient and wait for it for over 6 years. The game is available not only on PC and Xbox Series X/S, but also on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Cataclismo is a mix of RTS and tower defense genres, in which we build a fortress and defend it against attacks from hordes of monsters. This concept apparently appealed to players, as the discussed title has a 90% rating on Steam.