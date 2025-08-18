Meet Denari, new operator in R6 Siege X

Operation Daybreak in Rainbow Six Siege X is slowly coming to an end. So, Ubisoft announced what's next coming to the game. In the list of novelties, you will find three modernized maps (Lair, Nighthaven Labs and Consulate), removal of magnified scopes on selected defenders and balancing changes. However, the biggest Operation High Stakes attraction is the fresh operator – Denari. The character has quite an interesting gadget. So, who is he and how does his ability work? Let’s talk about it.

The newest addition to R6 Siege X roaster. Meet Denari

Denari is 3-speed defender from Switzerland who is a member of the Nighthaven squad and his gadget is a TRIP Connector. I must admit, this is really unique gear. It’s a set of throwable devices that create laser networks that slow down and hurt enemies. There is only one condition – they must be within sight of each other. This allows you to create different shapes and adapt traps to the situation. Interestingly, there is almost no cooldown to this skill. If the attacker steps into the laser, it reactivates almost immediately. So, it’s a great way to defend specific areas.

Of course, attackers can destroy this device – they can use bullets, melee or explosives. You can also use Zero cams, Twitch or Brava drones. Ash and Zofia charges also works. So, you must place these traps carefully.

While Denari’s skill seems quite powerful, his loadout is not that great. He has two primary SMGs – Scorpion EVO 3 or the FMG-9. Both guns have noticeable drawbacks. Scorpion EVO 3 recoil is unpredictable. FMG-9, on the other hand, is easy to control but it has low damage. Additionally, Denari has a brand-new Glaive-12 slug shotgun as a secondary weapon (but you can also use P226 Mk 25 pistol instead).

To summarize. Denari offers an interesting skill that, in the right hands, can cause a lot of problems for attackers. On the other hand, the weapons he owns are quite average.