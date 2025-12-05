Puzzled by “Someone who directs an orchestra” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it together

It’s time for the fourth questions in this week’s Cookie Jam challenge. Let’s answer “Someone who directs an orchestra”.
Cookie Jam is back with Buzzword challenge. If you are a new player, you should know that this event takes place every week and it is a good chance to win some premium items. However, we need to answer some questions first like “Popular Hawaiian lute” and “Place where bees are kept.” The fourth puzzle is “Someone who directs an orchestra.” Let’s solve it together.
If you are not a fan of orchestras, this question might be a little bit problematic for you (especially if English is not your first language). So, without further ado, let’s solve this puzzle:
Conductors are there to direct a performance. Thanks to them, musicians know when and what to do. They usually use hand gestures. Often, we can see batons in their hands. This job is quite an ancient one – literally. We can trace first examples of people directing a group of musicians to Ancient Egypt. However, it was not until 11th century that gestures were used.
The next question is about animals – “Playful sea mammal.” While I am not sure yet, I might know the answer already. Once I get enough “honey” to buy more letters, I will test my theory. Good luck to you all. See you soon!
0
