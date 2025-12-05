Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

It’s time to answer new Cookie Jam questions. Are you ready? This time we need to face “Place where bees are kept”.
Once again, Cookie Jam gives us some interesting questions to answer. We have already solved “Rich dairy delight” and “Popular Hawaiian lute,” but of course, we are far from over. To be more precise, 18 more to go. However, prizes are worth it, right? It is always good to get some premium items for free. So, now, let’s face “Place where bees are kept.” Ready?
It can’t be denied that bees are quite important for our environment as crucial pollinators. Moreover, they produce delicious honey. I always use it instead of sugar in my tea. This beverage has so much better taste with it. So, we should take care of these creatures! However, we are not here to praise bees and honey. Let’s answer the question!
Follow us on Google News to be first to read our news and guide. It is free!
When I first saw this question, beehives came to my mind first. However, I was not so sure and decided to play it safe and check the letter “e” and where it will be placed in the word. It was a good idea. It was enough for me to guess the proper answer. If you don’t know what apiary is, it is a yard with a few beehives. Let’s call it a “bee field.” My family used to have one when I was a child. Good memories!
With this “mystery” solved, let’s go straight to the next one – “Someone who directs an orchestra.” Do you know the answer? We will help you, if you don’t. See you soon and good luck.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Puzzled by “Someone who directs an orchestra” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it together
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily