Once again, Cookie Jam gives us some interesting questions to answer. We have already solved “Rich dairy delight” and “Popular Hawaiian lute,” but of course, we are far from over. To be more precise, 18 more to go. However, prizes are worth it, right? It is always good to get some premium items for free. So, now, let’s face “Place where bees are kept.” Ready?

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

It can’t be denied that bees are quite important for our environment as crucial pollinators. Moreover, they produce delicious honey. I always use it instead of sugar in my tea. This beverage has so much better taste with it. So, we should take care of these creatures! However, we are not here to praise bees and honey. Let’s answer the question!

Place where bees are kept – Apiaries.

When I first saw this question, beehives came to my mind first. However, I was not so sure and decided to play it safe and check the letter “e” and where it will be placed in the word. It was a good idea. It was enough for me to guess the proper answer. If you don’t know what apiary is, it is a yard with a few beehives. Let’s call it a “bee field.” My family used to have one when I was a child. Good memories!

