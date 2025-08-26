PoE 2 players have been waiting for this feature for years. „This is so good that something will break for sure”

One of the major changes coming to Path of Exile 2 with the Third Edict update is the introduction of asynchronous trading. Players will finally be able to purchase items without requiring the seller to be online. Now, GGG has unveiled another feature that will greatly simplify the process of buying equipment.

The internal market

Previously, players had to look for desired items on a dedicated website. When the 0.3.0 update introducing asynchronous trading was announced, it was also stated that a browser would still be required for item searches. However, it turns out the developers had been working on an alternative solution all along, though they weren’t certain they could implement it in time. Fortunately, they managed to finish work on it:

The Third Edict will introduce a built-in market browser to PoE 2, allowing players to browse items listed for sale directly in the game. This eliminates the need to minimize the game and switch to a web browser to complete a purchase.

This is a major feature that fans have been requesting from GGG for a long time. The trading system in PoE wasn’t exactly user-friendly, even though it had its own charm. It’s no surprise that the announcement sparked great excitement among the community.

I honestly didn't think I would live long enough to see this. Amazing.

This is so good that something will break for sure but I don't care. 13 years waiting for this. Great work GGG, hats off.

This is gonna be so huge for our console brothers HOLY.

Some information about new trading

The developers also shared answers to the most frequently asked questions about the new trading system. Among them, we can find several important pieces of information.

Players won’t get the item needed for asynchronous trading for free. The Merchant's Stash Tab will cost 40 in-game store points (equivalent to $4), and players can purchase an unlimited number of copies. If you already own a Premium Stash Tab, it can be exchanged for a new version once the 0.3.0 update comes out. Asynchronous trading will eventually be introduced to the first PoE as well. It’s worth noting that if you switch from Premium to Merchant tabs now, they will disappear from your PoE 1 account until the new system is implemented. In the new system, the sale of gold and in-game currency is blocked. Once an item is listed, you’ll be able to remove it or adjust its price, but the developers will implement a grace period to prevent potential abuse. You’ll need to wait a short moment before the item is re-indexed.

Path of Exile 2 is available in early access on PC, PS5, and XSX/S. The Third Edict update is set to go live this Friday at 1:00 pm PT. It’s worth noting that from August 29 to September 1, the game will be free to play.