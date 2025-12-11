You only have 3 days. Path of Exile 2 lets you check everything out for free, but the clock is ticking

Path of Exile 2 will be available for free for three days after the update's release. A few cosmetic giveaways await players.
Path of Exile 2 is currently probably the most popular hack 'n' slash on the market. Moreover, unlike its predecessor, it's way more user-friendly, making it easier for new players to jump in and start having fun. Now is a good time for that, as with the release of the next update, the latest game from Grinding Gear Games will be available for free for a few days.
The Last of the Druids update will introduce some truly exciting new features, the most important of which are the Druid class and an expanded league mechanic. For those still on the fence about buying, a free weekend might just be the game-changer.
That's not all – GGG has also prepared a handful of cosmetic gifts for players participating in the free weekend (even if they already own the game). Upon reaching specific points in the campaign, you will receive a pipe, a wizard's book that can be attached to your belt, and a level-up animation. You can see how they look in the game in the material below.
GGG also keeps updating the patch notes for version 0.4.0. If you're still planning what to play on Friday evening, be sure to check out the latest changes on the PoE 2 website.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
The Witcher 3 gets a new DLC after 10 years? „Biggest source” confirms
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can set out today to conquer the world of fashion and music
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer