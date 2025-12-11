You only have 3 days. Path of Exile 2 lets you check everything out for free, but the clock is ticking

Path of Exile 2 will be available for free for three days after the update's release. A few cosmetic giveaways await players.

Martin Bukowski

Path of Exile 2 is currently probably the most popular hack 'n' slash on the market. Moreover, unlike its predecessor, it's way more user-friendly, making it easier for new players to jump in and start having fun. Now is a good time for that, as with the release of the next update, the latest game from Grinding Gear Games will be available for free for a few days.

Free weekend with PoE 2

The Last of the Druids update will introduce some truly exciting new features, the most important of which are the Druid class and an expanded league mechanic. For those still on the fence about buying, a free weekend might just be the game-changer.

  1. Path of Exile 2 will be available to play for free starting from the update's release on December 12th at 11:00 am PT, and it will remain free for exactly three days, until December 15th at 11:00 am PT.
  2. The offer will be available on all platforms: PC, PS5, and XSX/S.
  3. There are no content restrictions. Players taking advantage of the free weekend will have access to both the entire campaign and the endgame.
  4. There will be no option to pre-download the game before the update's release if you don't already have it in your library.
  5. After the free weekend ends, your characters will still be on your account, so you can jump back in if you decide to buy the game or wait for the full release.

That's not all – GGG has also prepared a handful of cosmetic gifts for players participating in the free weekend (even if they already own the game). Upon reaching specific points in the campaign, you will receive a pipe, a wizard's book that can be attached to your belt, and a level-up animation. You can see how they look in the game in the material below.

GGG also keeps updating the patch notes for version 0.4.0. If you're still planning what to play on Friday evening, be sure to check out the latest changes on the PoE 2 website.

Martin Bukowski

