Problems that PoE won't fix. Path of Exile 2 is being developed to achieve a vision that surpassed the original

For many people, the first Path of Exile is the best possible hack 'n' slash, offering everything one might expect from a game in this genre. However, the co-founder of Grinding Gear Games, Jonathan Rogers, has a different opinion. While working on Path of Exile 2, he is "looking for the perfect action RPG."

Trying to make a specific vision happen

The Early Access release of PoE 2 caused quite a shock among fans of the series. The sequel was quite different from the first one, mainly because it had a slower pace and was more challenging to play. In PoE 1, we are basically swamped with monsters all over the screen, but in the sequel, there are fewer of them, and they are way tougher. Not everyone is a fan of this approach.

The problem boils down to two different visions for the game. Veterans of the first PoE want to feel absolute power, allowing them to destroy opponents with a single blow. Rogers, on the other hand, focuses on methodical combat, where abilities must be combined into combos to use their full potential. Despite this difference, the director of PoE 2 believes he will be able to satisfy all players.

It's been incredibly tricky to split the difference, just incredibly tricky. There have been times where—in moments of weakness—I'm like, maybe we can't appeal to both of those groups. But I definitely believe that you can make an experience that has both good combat and delivers on the kind of feeling of like I feel powerful and good and can do these things as well.

Rogers also believes that he is getting closer to finding a compromise between "speed and methodicalness," although it hasn't been easy. It's been over a year since the release of PoE 2, and the game has undergone big changes, some of which have brought the sequel closer to its predecessor. For instance, the number of portals on maps in the Atlas can now be more than just one.

According to Rogers, borrowing ideas from PoE 1 isn't a bad thing if they make the sequel better—as he admitted, "it was never about making the game different." In PoE 2, his goal was to "fix things he perceived as problems that couldn't be solved in PoE 1." He also pointed out the much greater potential of the second installment.

PoE 1's strategy is not attracting users now. It's about pleasing the players that come back every three months for a new league. The days of that game growing are much less likely than PoE 2. I mean just literally only for just graphics reasons. There's a lot of people who won't play a game that looks that old.

The next step towards creating the "ideal action RPG" is a major update that will launch this coming Friday. This time around, besides the new league, players are also getting the Druid class, which never showed up in the first installment of the series.