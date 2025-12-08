Path of Exile 2 full version will be incomplete? Game director on sad scenario for character classes

This coming Friday, the update "The Last of the Druids" for Path of Exile 2 will be released. We already know its entire content, and Grinding Gear Games has also published a detailed list of changes. However, last night, many modifications were made to it, some of which are quite big.

Update of the list of changes

The list opens with changes to parrying, a mechanic not particularly liked by the PoE 2 community. GGG is really trying to get players to use it, and in the new version, once you parry, you'll hit all the enemies in front of your character, not just one. Furthermore, the main parried enemy will always take damage, regardless of the distance. Besides, new passive abilities related to this mechanic have been added, although we don't yet know exactly what they are.

A minor but potentially very important change has been made to sprinting. From version 0.4, using it "will no longer prevent the fading of the strong stun effect" on the character. In practice, this means we should experience stuns less frequently while running.

Several changes have also been made to support skills. The ability Greatwood II has been completely disabled, and its weaker version has now become a Lineage-type gem. The biggest change you might notice is that Ambrosia's skill got nerfed, so it doesn't pack as much of a punch anymore.

The largest part of the list was dedicated to unique items, most of which received buffs. Despite this, players are most upset about the nerf to the crossbow The Last Lament, which was used with the Lich character class. This unusual combination has now been "killed" by GGG, and in version 0.4, we will no longer encounter this build.

Among the other changes, it's worth noting that two Omens have been removed, which makes crafting items a bit trickier. Also, many quarterstaffs got a boost, while bows have been nerfed. There were also many bug fixes.

Full version not so full

Recently, PoE 2 director Jonathan Rogers spoke about the release of version 1.0, stating that it should appear in 2026. This seems difficult to achieve because the game still lacks many elements. However, the developer has a solution for this – skipping some of them.

In an interview with PCGamesN, Rogers mentioned that the most crucial things for the full version are the campaign and balance. Players are certainly hoping for all 12 character classes, but it seems that for Rogers, this element is not as important, and it is unlikely to be delivered.

We definitely want to have all the ascendancies for all the classes that are released. I would ideally want to have all of the classes out, but I sort of suspect at this point that it's likely we won't have all of them. I don't think it's as important to have all of the classes as having the full campaign and the endgame good and balanced, right? And all this other stuff. I think the game could survive with ten classes as opposed to 12, for example, or maybe 11 - I think [that would be] enough to be fair to say that it's a full game experience there.

However, he admitted that he can't imagine releasing the full version of the game without swords, which are currently perhaps the most anticipated weapon type among players. Nevertheless, we still need to be ready for the possibility that version 1.0, the full version of PoE 2, may turn out to be incomplete.