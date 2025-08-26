„Buying” a movie isn't owning. Lawsuit claims that Prime Video misled customers

Recently, there’s been a lot of buzz around the Stop Killing Games initiative, which seeks to convince video game publishers in the European Union to ensure that purchased titles remain playable even after official support ends. Now, however, film enthusiasts are pushing back against what they see as misleading practices by Prime Video.

When you buy a movie on Prime Video, you’re actually purchasing a license to watch it, which can expire at any time. At the bottom of the purchase confirmation page, small print states: "By continuing, you agree to the Amazon Conditions of Use."

As is well known, many titles on VOD services aren’t added permanently to their libraries but are available only for the duration of a licensing agreement. When a movie leaves the service because its license expires, users who bought access to it lose the right to watch it. So the movie isn’t actually yours, unlike when you purchase a physical copy.

Therefore, some argue that it’s misleading to talk about "buying" a movie in this context. That’s why Prime Video has been accused of misleading consumers about the true nature of transactions when purchasing movies and series. On Friday, a proposal for a class-action lawsuit against Amazon was filed in a federal court in Washington, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a law that took effect in California this year could work in favor of the lawsuit. It is intended to prohibit advertising a transaction as a "purchase" unless it grants the buyer full, unlimited ownership of the product. Under this law, the seller must obtain confirmation from the consumer that they understand they are buying a limited license, which can be revoked.