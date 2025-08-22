Krafton’s Subnautica fallout spills into Last Epoch. Season 3 is gaining mixed reviews on Steam

Just like the last big update, Last Epoch Season 3 really drew the crowd back. Steam saw its player count jump from around 2,000 to 75,000 concurrent players, and that number could climb even more over the weekend. Still, judging by recent reviews, Beneath Ancient Skies has gotten a pretty mixed response.

Last Epoch’s big comeback meets mixed reactions

Just a little heads up – Steam now shows review scores based on your language. So if you’re looking at reviews in English, the rating might look totally different if you switch to another country with a different language.

Season 3 introduced the new Primal Hunt in Last Epoch – random encounters that can pop up in campaign zones or the Monolith, with the chance to score a fresh tier of loot called Primordial Gear. The Lich, Necromancer, and Beastmaster all got some big reworks too, plus a bunch of quality-of-life tweaks. On paper, it all sounds like a blast, but the Steam reviews tell a different story.

Source: Last Epoch; Developer: Eleventh Hour Games

Only about 66% of recent reviews are positive (looking at the English ones), and most players are griping about the same thing: a disappointing campaign and connection issues. A lot of them are also pointing to the game’s recent acquisition by Krafton.

Despite the updates of this third season, it still feels monotonous. Even though the content is expanded, the core loop/campaign remains unchanged, long and boring leading to player fatigue - YameteOniChan The technical incompetence is staggering. Disconnect mid-echo? Lose everything. Portal out for inventory management? Map resets. Server hiccup during a boss fight? You're dead before your client catches up. These aren't new bugs - they've existed since LAUNCH. But hey, at least we got dinosaurs! - Hidekazu Game sold out to Krafton for big payouts. Game had zero problems funding itself. Avoid. Will be full of micro transactions any min. - Bones – King Of Games Krafton has a track record of pushing heavy monetization and everything that comes with it. While the quality of the game will likely improve for a while, it's almost a forgone conclusion that it will eventually push heavy monetization and FOMO tactics - [ ]

Krafton is under a lot of fire lately, as the Subnautica 2 community blew up after they suddenly fired three top devs from Unknown Worlds, and pushed the game’s early access launch to 2026. Krafton says the delay was about quality and claims the execs had “abandoned” the project. But the ousted founders fired back with a lawsuit, accusing Krafton of stalling the release just to dodge a massive $250 million bonus payout tied to an earlier launch.

Fans of Subnautica aren’t taking it well, calling for boycotts and review bombs have spread even to other games like Lost Epoch.