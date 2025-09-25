Where and when can you watch Taylor Swift's movie connected to the premiere of The Life of a Showgirl? Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl are now on sale

Taylor Swift has prepared something special for the October release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Fans will be able to go to cinemas for a special “release party” titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, during which they will be able to watch an 89-minute look at the making of The Life of a Showgirl, featuring never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Taylor Swift fans will be able to learn about the making of the album, what served as inspiration, as well as see exclusive interviews and, as the biggest attraction, the music video for the new song The Fate of Ophelia.

Taylor Swift has announced that the theatrical event Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will take place on October 3-5.

Where can you watch Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl?

Many of the artist's fans will be happy to hear that Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be available in all 540 AMC Theaters in the United States. The event will also take place at Cinemark Theaters and Regal Cinemas. Taylor Swift fans in the US therefore have a wide choice of where to celebrate the premiere of The Life of a Showgirl.

In addition, the official Taylor Swift movie website states that the film will also be available in Antigua and Barbuda, Albania, Austria, Australia, Aruba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Curaçao, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, United Kingdom, French Guiana, Gibraltar, Greenland, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Croatia, Ireland, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cayman Islands, Saint Lucia, Luxembourg, Morocco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Martinique, Mexico, Namibia, New Caledonia, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Réunion, Serbia, Sweden, Sint Maarten, Tunisia, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, South Africa and Zambia.

Where can I buy tickets for Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl?

Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl on October 3-5 are now on sale. A list of participating theaters, their schedules, and links to purchase tickets can be found on the event's official website.

