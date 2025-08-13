It now looks better than ever. Last Epoch devs showcased water shaders, a vibrant world and new enemies

Eleventh Hour Games is keeping the excitement going with their "Hype Week" to build up anticipation for the upcoming third season of Last Epoch. Yesterday, they showed us the mechanics of Primal Hunt, where you can hunt beasts and evolve them as you like. In today's blog, they took on The Ancient Era.

New locations and enemies

In the Beneath Ancient Skies season, we'll be exploring forests, snowy mountains, dungeons, and many other places. One of the locations presented by the developers is the Crystal Mine, which we have already had the opportunity to see in the game, but in the past, in the Ancient Era, it remained untouched and full of life.

Source: Eleventh Hour Games

We also got another glimpse of the lush jungle, which will become the Majasy Desert in the future. It was also explained that the big chains visible in the trailer rise from the ground all the way up to the sky, along with floating islands in the air. Of course, we will also explore those.

Apart from all the new locations, we can also expect a few exceptional monsters. The Ancient Era is a paradise for all kinds of predators, so we will encounter aggressive dinosaurs and huge, intelligent insects called Draale on our way. The first ones roam the whole land freely, while the Draale have their nest in the mountains, where the Last Refuge will be built in the future.

Source: Eleventh Hour Games

The devs also boasted that the quality of the visual design throughout the game world has been improved. Water shaders have been updated, so now you can see schools of fish swimming in it. Attention was also paid to details, such as birds flying overhead or creatures wandering in the background.

The sale of new support packages on Steam has also started. The release of the third season of Last Epoch, titled Beneath Ancient Skies, will take place on August 21.