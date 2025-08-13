It now looks better than ever. Last Epoch devs showcased water shaders, a vibrant world and new enemies

In the new season of Last Epoch, we will visit Antiquity. The developers presented what locations and opponents will be waiting for us there.

Martin Bukowski

It now looks better than ever. Last Epoch devs showcased water shaders, a vibrant world and new enemies, image source: Eleventh Hour Games.
It now looks better than ever. Last Epoch devs showcased water shaders, a vibrant world and new enemies Source: Eleventh Hour Games.

Eleventh Hour Games is keeping the excitement going with their "Hype Week" to build up anticipation for the upcoming third season of Last Epoch. Yesterday, they showed us the mechanics of Primal Hunt, where you can hunt beasts and evolve them as you like. In today's blog, they took on The Ancient Era.

New locations and enemies

In the Beneath Ancient Skies season, we'll be exploring forests, snowy mountains, dungeons, and many other places. One of the locations presented by the developers is the Crystal Mine, which we have already had the opportunity to see in the game, but in the past, in the Ancient Era, it remained untouched and full of life.

It now looks better than ever. Last Epoch devs showcased water shaders, a vibrant world and new enemies - picture #1
Source: Eleventh Hour Games

We also got another glimpse of the lush jungle, which will become the Majasy Desert in the future. It was also explained that the big chains visible in the trailer rise from the ground all the way up to the sky, along with floating islands in the air. Of course, we will also explore those.

Apart from all the new locations, we can also expect a few exceptional monsters. The Ancient Era is a paradise for all kinds of predators, so we will encounter aggressive dinosaurs and huge, intelligent insects called Draale on our way. The first ones roam the whole land freely, while the Draale have their nest in the mountains, where the Last Refuge will be built in the future.

It now looks better than ever. Last Epoch devs showcased water shaders, a vibrant world and new enemies - picture #2
Source: Eleventh Hour Games

The devs also boasted that the quality of the visual design throughout the game world has been improved. Water shaders have been updated, so now you can see schools of fish swimming in it. Attention was also paid to details, such as birds flying overhead or creatures wandering in the background.

The sale of new support packages on Steam has also started. The release of the third season of Last Epoch, titled Beneath Ancient Skies, will take place on August 21.

More:

Last Epoch

February 21, 2024

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map